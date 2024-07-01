The files available on this page include questionnaires, data files in ASCII format, codebooks, compendia and SAS and SPSS control files in order to process the data. To download a file, right click on a link and choose "Save Target As..." in Internet Explorer or "Save Link As..." in Mozilla Firefox.
PISA 2000 Database
From this page you can download the PISA 2000 dataset with the full set of responses from individual students, school principals and parents. These files will be of use to statisticians and professional researchers who would like to undertake their own analysis of the PISA 2000 data. The files available on this page include questionnaires, data files in ASCII format, codebooks, compendia and SAS and SPSS control files in order to process the data.
Introduction
Codebooks and compendia
Codebooks
- Codebook for the cognitive item data file (70kB)
- Codebook for the school questionnaire data file (52kB)
- Codebook for the student questionnaire data file (120kB)
Compendia (compressed)
The compendia provide the distribution of students according to the variables collected through the student, information communication technology, parent and school questionnaires. The performance means per category are also provided.
PISA data
SAS (TM) control files (compressed)
- SAS control file for the cognitive item data file (25kB)
- SAS control file for the school questionnaire data file (26kB)
- SAS control file for the student questionnaire and mathematic achievement data file (52kB)
- SAS control file for the student questionnaire and reading achievement data file (51kB)
- SAS control file for the student questionnaire and science achievement data file (52kB)
SPSS (TM) control files (compressed)
- SPSS control file for the cognitive item data file (18kB)
- SPSS control file for the school questionnaire data file (18kB)
- SPSS control file for the student questionnaire and mathematic achievement data file (38kB)
- SPSS control file for the student questionnaire and reading achievement data file (38kB)
- SPSS control file for the student questionnaire and science achievement data file (38kB)
Data sets in TXT format (compressed)
Some of those files are very large. Please refer to our comments at the top of this page.