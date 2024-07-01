PISA 2000 Database

From this page you can download the PISA 2000 dataset with the full set of responses from individual students, school principals and parents. These files will be of use to statisticians and professional researchers who would like to undertake their own analysis of the PISA 2000 data. The files available on this page include questionnaires, data files in ASCII format, codebooks, compendia and SAS and SPSS control files in order to process the data.