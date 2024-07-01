PISA 2018 Database

The main data files will include: the student-questionnaire data file (which also includes estimates of student performance and parent-questionnaire data), the school-questionnaire data file, the teacher-questionnaire data file, the cognitive item data file and a file with questionnaire timing data. These files include countries/economies/subregions that fully met adjudication criteria.



Upon request, an additional separate dataset for Spain will be made available. The dataset includes student identifiers, information about the testing week, and a separate set of plausible values that do not use information from reading fluency items. See PISA 2018 Results Volume I Annex A9 for details. For queries about the separate dataset, contact edu.pisa@oecd.org. A list of all recipients of the separate dataset will be shared with Spain’s PISA National Centre.

Some of these files are large. The time it takes to download the larger files, and how successfully the files download, will depend on your local Internet connection and other technical factors.

To download a file, right click on a link and save it.