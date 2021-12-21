OECD Framework and Good Practice Principles for People-Centred Justice

Access to justice for all is a global objective enshrined in SDG 16. To help countries achieve this objective, the OECD People-Centred Justice Framework and Principles sets out elements of a government-wide strategy for people-centred justice, inter-agency cooperation and communication, as well as mechanisms to ensure accountability and sustainability. The Framework building on a people-centred purpose as its foundation is structured around four pillars: 1) designing and delivering people-centred services, 2) governance enablers and infrastructure, 3) people empowerment, and 4) planning, monitoring and accountability.