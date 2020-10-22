Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Governance for Youth, Trust and Intergenerational Justice

Fit for All Generations?
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c3e5cb8a-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), Governance for Youth, Trust and Intergenerational Justice: Fit for All Generations?, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c3e5cb8a-en.
Go to top