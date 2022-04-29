Skip to main content
Women’s leadership in environmental action

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/f0038d22-en
Sigita Strumskyte, Sara Ramos Magaña, Helene Bendig
OECD Environment Working Papers
Edited by Amelia Smith
Smith, A. (ed.) (2022), “Women’s leadership in environmental action”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 193, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f0038d22-en.
