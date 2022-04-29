Women’s leadership in environmental action

Women’s participation in environmental decision-making is important for advancing both gender equality and environmental action. The presence of women in political decision-making is linked to more ambitious climate goals and policies. Women on corporate boards consistently prioritise environmental, social and governance issues, including climate and sustainability. In civil society, women around the world are creating powerful networks to combat environmental degradation and tackle climate-related inequalities. Despite these benefits, significant gender gaps in environmental leadership persist across countries and sectors, with some of the widest occurring in countries especially vulnerable to climate change and where its gender‑differentiated impacts are most acute. This paper reviews existing evidence on women’s environmental leadership in public governance, environmentally-sensitive industries, and civil society, and its impact on environmental outcomes in these sectors. It identifies potential policy actions as well as areas for further data collection and research.