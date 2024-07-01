Equal Pay International Coalition (EPIC)

EPIC is the Equal Pay International Coalition. Led by the ILO, UN Women, and the OECD. The Coalition’s goal is to achieve equal pay for women and men everywhere. By bringing together a diverse set of actors with different areas of focus and expertise, EPIC supports governments, employers, workers, and their organizations to make concrete and coordinated progress towards this goal. EPIC is currently the only multi-stakeholder partnership working to reduce the gender pay gap at the global, regional and national levels.