The OECD Forum on Gender Equality

Green and energy transitions can present significant opportunities to unlock the potential of gender equality and close gender gaps. Women can also play a significant role in accelerating the transition. Yet, they continue being underrepresented in environment-related and energy sectors.

Women often endure the most of climate change impacts due to facing social, economic, and political barriers, while also being at increased risk of natural disaster impacts . To this end, the Forum would serve as a platform that convenes experts across relevant OECD Committees to discuss the intersections between gender and the green and energy sectors. To create gender-transformative approaches to the green and energy transition, a wide range of areas for action could be identified, including gender and climate change and disaster risk management, as well as the new opportunities offered by the green economy, sustainable consumption and production patterns, and sustainable infrastructure.