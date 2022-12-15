Health workforce

The number of new medical graduates helps to assess the number of new doctors who will be available to replace retiring doctors and respond to any growing demands. The number of new medical graduates across OECD countries increased from 93 000 in 2000 to 160,000 in 2021. In 2021, the number of new medical graduates ranged from about 7 per 100,000 people in Israel, Japan and Korea to more than 20 per 100,000 in Latvia, Ireland, Denmark and Lithuania. However, in some countries, a large number of new medical graduates are international students who do not have the intention to stay in the country after graduation.