OECD and G7

The OECD provides evidence, data and expertise to inform G7 discussions. The OECD Secretary-General and the OECD Sherpa participate in the G7 Leaders’ Summit and Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ meetings, while the OECD Chief Economist represents the OECD at Finance Deputies’ meetings.

At the invitation of G7 Presidencies, the OECD has provided substantive support to the G7 over the years to help design multilateral solutions to shared global challenges. This collaboration has fostered consensus within and beyond G7 countries, addressing a range of policy issues such as international taxation and climate change. The OECD has supported the launch of the Climate Club and leveraged its flagship Inclusive Forum for Carbon Mitigation Approaches. On digitalisation and AI, the OECD has supported implementation of the G7 Hiroshima Process on generative Artificial Intelligence. Additionally, it has played a key role in combating money laundering and terrorism financing, contributing to the G7’s decision to establish the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in 1989. Furthermore, the OECD has been instrumental in promoting international action for sustainable development and fostering partnerships with emerging regions; for example, the OECD supported the establishment of the G7 Deauville Partnership, a long-term global initiative that provides Arab countries in transition with a framework for technical support to strengthen governance and achieve sustainable and inclusive growth.