OECD and G7

The G7 (Group of 7) is an inter-governmental forum comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Union. Beyond global financial challenges, the G7 has become a prominent forum for the discussion of broader development, environmental and social issues, including through the engagement of emerging and developing economies. 

