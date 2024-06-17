OECD and G20

The OECD has been a trusted strategic advisor to the G20 since the 2009 Pittsburgh Summit. The OECD Secretary-General and the OECD Sherpa participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit and Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ meetings, while the OECD Chief Economist represents the OECD at Finance Deputies’ meetings.
At the invitation of G20 Presidencies, the OECD provides substantive and strategic support to G20 workstreams in both the Sherpa and Finance Tracks. Our evidence-based analysis, data, standards, and tools have informed G20 action on shared challenges, from tackling climate change and seeking to ensure the ethical use of AI, to strengthening the global tax system and supporting sustainable development. The OECD’s contributions, which are often jointly delivered in partnership with other International Organisations, include analytical reports, monitoring of G20 commitments, and inputs on specific policy outcomes. The OECD has helped bring innovative approaches and standards to the G20 playbook, such as the OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) Project, the G20 AI Principles, and the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention.