OECD and G20

The G20 (Group of 20) is the premier forum for global economic co-operation. It brings together leaders and policymakers from the world’s major economies to discuss key economic, development and social issues. G20 members represent around 80% of global GDP, 75% of global exports and 60% of the global population. 

