OECD and G20

The OECD is working with Brazil’s 2024 G20 Presidency to support its three objectives: (i) social inclusion and the fight against hunger and poverty; (ii) energy transitions and the promotion of sustainable development in its economic, social, and environmental dimensions; and (iii) reform of global governance institutions. We are also fully engaged in Brazil’s flagship G20 Task Force for the Establishment of a Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, and its G20 Task Force for a Global Mobilisation Against Climate Change.

The OECD is supporting the Brazilian 2024 G20 Presidency’s priorities through its contributions to G20 Working Group discussions in the Sherpa and Finance Tracks.

In the Sherpa Track, we are providing evidence on diverse issues, including development, trade and investment, labour, education, gender equality, health and anti-corruption. As the 2030 Agenda faces significant hurdles to financing and stakeholder mobilisation, the OECD’s engagement across G20 Working Groups is helping advance dialogue across numerous axes of sustainable development and harnessing the G20’s potential to foster consensus and share best practices across its members. For example, we are collaborating closely with Brazil’s Development Cooperation Agency in the Development Working Group to catalyse triangular co-operation to build trust-based partnerships, leveraging our expertise to support anti-corruption measures to achieve sustainable development, and using data from our Teaching and Learning International Survey to advance Brazil’s efforts in building teacher capacity.

In the Finance Track, the OECD is contributing its work on blended finance for sustainable development, financial markets, tax transparency and effective tax administration. This work is informing the G20’s dialogue on strategic macroeconomic issues, supporting a stronger global financial system, and helping align all finance flows with the SDGs. The OECD is also helping advance Brazil’s objective to reform global governance institutions, particularly Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) and their capacity to drive transformative development.