G20 Italy 2021 Presidency

The Italian Presidency sought to ensure a swift international response to the COVID-19 pandemic. OECD support included analysis on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the SDGs, as well as on measures to strengthen medical supply chains and the global health workforce. In partnership with the ILO, the OECD analysed the impact of COVID-19 on education and global labour markets.

On the development and climate agendas, the OECD played a pivotal role in shaping sustainability-linked financial instruments in developing countries, informing related High-Level G20 Principles, and providing guidance to countries in designing green recovery packages and ensuring their alignment with climate objectives. In collaboration with the ILO, IOM, and UNHCR, the OECD produced the Annual International Migration and Forced Displacement Trends and Policies Report, detailing migration figures for 2020. In the Finance Track, infrastructure was a key area of OECD support: we provided analysis on infrastructure resilience, digital infrastructure (including through G20-OECD Guidelines for Financing and Fostering High-Quality Broadband Connectivity), and social inclusion, with a focus on financing solutions at the subnational level and women’s participation.