G20 2023 India Presidency

The OECD helped shape the narrative around the Indian Presidency’s development and climate agendas. Key contributions included an OECD report on bottlenecks to development finance to inform an update of the G20 Action Plan on Accelerating Progress Towards the SDGs, as well as support for India's Lifestyle for Environment Initiative (LiFE) through OECD evidence on financing green transitions, demand side measures, the circular economy, and resource efficiency.

The OECD also contributed to other key priorities of India’s Presidency. For example, on digitalisation, we supported the development of a G20 Common Framework with High-Level Principles to enhance the digital security of products and services, and also informed discussions on digital skills. In the Finance Track, the OECD’s contributions included work on sustainable finance and implementation of the Two-Pillar Solution, as well as the revised G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance.