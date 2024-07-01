G20 2022 Indonesia Presidency

The OECD informed the Indonesian Presidency's discussions on the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and exit strategies from the economic downturn. This included supporting dialogue between G20 Health and Finance Ministers through the Joint Finance-Health Task Force (JFHTF), which was launched at the end of Italy’s 2021 G20 Presidency. The OECD contributed to the G20’s development agenda through a report on blended finance, and also helped to draft the G20 Principles on Scaling-up Private and Blended Finance in Developing Countries, LDCs, and SIDS. Our work on blended finance informed the G20 Bali Compact, a compendium of clean energy principles.

We worked in partnership with the ILO and UNESCO to draft an updated G20 Skills Strategy, addressing lessons from the pandemic and reflecting the challenges and opportunities of the green and digital transitions. In the Finance Track, the OECD was actively engaged in tax discussions, delivering the G20-OECD Roadmap on Developing Countries and International Tax, as well as a crypto-asset reporting framework and a report on tax and gender.