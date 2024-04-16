Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The impact of Artificial Intelligence on productivity, distribution and growth

Key mechanisms, initial evidence and policy challenges
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8d900037-en
Authors
Francesco Filippucci, Peter Gal, Cecilia Jona-Lasinio, Alvaro Leandro, Giuseppe Nicoletti
Tags
OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Filippucci, F. et al. (2024), “The impact of Artificial Intelligence on productivity, distribution and growth: Key mechanisms, initial evidence and policy challenges”, OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers, No. 15, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8d900037-en.
Go to top