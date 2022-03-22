Enabling conditions for bioenergy finance and investment in Colombia

Colombia is abundant in energy resources, including substantial hydro capacity and impressive renewable energy potential, such as the country’s high solar radiation. Renewable electricity auctions in 2019 and 2021 helped to kick off solar and wind power developments, and bioenergy has also been highlighted as a strategic opportunity to meet Colombia’s climate and energy policy objectives. Bioenergy can be produced using widely available residues, for instance from agricultural activities, as well as from other sources such as municipal waste. Still, bioenergy projects face a number of challenges in Colombia today, due in part to the multifaceted nature of the sector as well as the lack of clear signalling on development opportunities.

Report higlights

This CEFIM report considers critical challenges to bioenergy development in the country and looks at strategic actions the Government of Colombia can take to attract investment in the country’s considerable bioenergy resource potential.

Launch and roundtable discussion

The report was launched on 23 March 2022 by Miguel Lotero Robledo, the Vice Minister of Colombia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy, alongside Deputy Ambassador of Colombia, Gloria Alonso, and the OECD Director of Environment, Rodolfo Lacy. This roundtable event provided an opportunity to present the report’s findings and for government and bioenergy stakeholders to discuss progress, challenges and opportunities for bioenergy development in Colombia.