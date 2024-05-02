Ministers welcome Roadmap for accession discussions with Indonesia

02/05/2024 - Ministers have welcomed the adoption of the OECD Accession Roadmap for Indonesia during the 2024 Meeting of the OECD Ministerial Council meeting.



The opening session of the OECD Ministerial meeting featured a brief ceremony in which OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann formally delivered the OECD Accession Roadmap to Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Mr. Airlangga Hartarto. Both noted the historic nature of the OECD's accession discussions with Indonesia, as the first Southeast Asian country to request to join the Organisation.



Indonesia has been a Key Partner for the OECD since 2007, with increased involvement in the work of the Organisation including partnerships with OECD bodies, adherence to OECD legal instruments and integration in the Organisation’s statistical databases and policy indicators. Between 2014 and 2017, Indonesia together with Japan served as the inaugural co-chairs of the OECD’s Southeast Asia Regional Programme.



“Indonesia has gone through a remarkable economic reform, development and growth journey over the past two decades. Our cooperation has continued to develop and strengthen throughout that period, with Indonesia as a Key Partner since 2007, with the establishment of the Southeast Asia Regional Program in 2014, the establishment of our Jakarta office in 2015 and through our successive joint work programmes,” OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said. “The Accession Roadmap sets out the path for Indonesia to achieve alignment with OECD standards and best practices anchoring a reform agenda in support of its vision of becoming an advanced economy by 2045. As the largest economy in Southeast Asia and the world’s third largest democracy, Indonesia is a significant global player. As such, this process will deliver important benefits both for Indonesia and the OECD.”



The OECD Council took the decision to open accession discussions with Indonesia on 20 February 2024, following careful deliberation by OECD Members, including on the basis of its evidence-based Framework for Consideration of Prospective Members.



The Accession Roadmaps set out the terms, conditions and process for accession and reflect priority areas identified by OECD Members for accession to the Organisation. The ensuing accession process will include a rigorous and in-depth evaluation by 26 technical committees of Indonesia’s alignment with OECD standards, policies and practices.



The technical reviews will cover almost every area of public policy, including open trade and investment, public governance, integrity and anti-corruption efforts, as well as the effective protection of the environment and action on climate.



As a result of these technical reviews, committees may recommend changes to Indonesia’s legislation, policy and practices to bring them further into line with OECD standards and best practices, thus serving as a powerful catalyst for reform and contributing to Indonesia’s own domestic reform agenda.



There is no deadline for completion of the accession processes. The outcome and timeline depend on the pace at which each candidate country adapts and adjusts to further align with the Organisation’s standards and best practices. Once all the technical committees have completed their reviews, a final and unanimous decision must be taken by all Member countries in the OECD Council in order to extend an invitation for Membership.



