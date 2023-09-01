User manual

This manual is a guide to using the ITF transport life-cycle assessment tool. The tool aims to provide a holistic assessment of different modes of transport, accounting for energy use and greenhouse gas emissions that occur in different phases of the life of the vehicles.
ITF transport life-cycle assessment tool for India (v1.0)
