In 2020, the ITF published “Good to Go? Assessing the Environmental Performance of New Mobility”. In the four years since its publication, the evidence base regarding the environmental impact of micromobility has improved and significant progress has been made to reduce the environmental impact of micromobility. This report updates the previous study based on newly published evidence, a survey of industry actors, and recently published reports. The report provides recommendations for authorities and micromobility operators to maximise the environmental performance of micromobility. It draws on a comprehensive lifecycle environmental impact spreadsheet tool containing all calculations, input factors and sources used for this update.
Greener Micromobility
Working paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
