This report analyses the global trade in used cars and how the transition to electric vehicles may impact it. The analysis explores the quality and age of used vehicles traded globally and maps out how they are traded from developed economies to emerging markets. The report reviews recent importer and exporter policy announcements and uses quantitative analysis, for the first time, to understand how policies may impact the flows of used vehicles between countries. It evaluates potential scenarios of electric vehicle adoption in emerging economies through used vehicle imports.
New but used
The electric vehicle transition and the global second-hand car trade
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
