In 2020, the ITF published Safe Micromobility, a report assessing the safety of micromobility and new mobility services. In the four years since publication, much has changed in terms of the evidence base regarding the safety of micromobility. This report summarises an analysis of the current evidence base of the most recent micromobility safety trends and risks. It provides safety recommendations for both authorities and micromobility operators in line with the Safe System approach.
Safer Micromobility
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
