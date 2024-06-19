Urban logistics are fundamental to city life. However, freight transport is responsible for around half of local air pollutants in cities and generates congestion and other emissions. Moreover, urban logistics involves more than just e-commerce. Recent trends in goods distribution, reverse logistics, the emergence of dark kitchens and dark stores, and growing regulatory demands, have made logistics more complex. The dual trend of logistics returning to the city and growing demand for larger sub-urban warehouses must also be considered. This report provides targeted advice to policy makers on proactive measures to manage the complexities of urban logistics and facilitate the uptake and success of urban logistics hubs.
Urban Logistics Hubs
Report
ITF Roundtable Reports
Abstract
