This report examines strategies to improve accessibility and mobility by integrating land-use and transport policies. It outlines the institutional and legal aspects of ensuring such integration. It also discusses mechanisms for steering new development to locations served by sustainable modes of transport and promoting compact, transit-oriented development. The report draws on discussions among experts at an ITF Roundtable held on 17 and 18 November 2021.
Urban Planning and Travel Behaviour
Summary and Conclusions
Report
ITF Roundtable Reports
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
18 December 2023
-
11 September 2023
-
23 June 2023
-
28 February 2023
-
1 September 2022
-
15 December 2021
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024