This report examines and determines the most relevant cases for artificial intelligence (AI) use in a transport planning context for crash prevention on an entire road network. It explores the possibility of using computer vision to acquire relevant information and the capability of computer models to map high-risk locations. It offers recommendations to stakeholders on the development and appropriate use of life-saving AI solutions.
Artificial Intelligence in Proactive Road Infrastructure Safety Management
Summary and Conclusions
Report
ITF Roundtable Reports
Abstract
