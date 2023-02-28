The Covid-19 pandemic has changed how people live and move, especially in urban environments. As many cities transition towards living with the virus, this presents challenges and opportunities to create more sustainable, resilient and equitable transport systems. This report explores how urban mobility changed during the pandemic, focusing on changes in how people work. Based on a review of international best practices, the report provides recommendations for better urban mobility in a post-Covid world.
Shaping Post-Covid Mobility in Cities
Summary and Conclusions
Report
ITF Roundtable Reports
Abstract
