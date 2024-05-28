The transport sector currently faces a number of disruptions related to geopolitics, climate change and energy security. Transport system resilience refers to the sector’s capacity to deal with, adapt to and recover from such disruptions. This report sets out the main disruptions to transport systems worldwide. It explores ways to reduce uncertainty by assessing vulnerabilities, and the main mitigation and adaptation measures required to ensure transport systems function in times of crisis.
Transport System Resilience
Summary and Conclusions
Report
ITF Roundtable Reports
Abstract
