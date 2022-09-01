This report examines what ongoing shifts in the objectives of transport policy mean for transport project appraisal and planning processes. Many countries are rethinking their transport policy and planning objectives. Their focus is increasingly shifting from providing mobility to ensuring accessibility; giving greater priority to equitable access for all; recognising the urgency of decarbonising transport; and making urban environments healthier, safer and more liveable. The report summarises the findings of a discussion among 44 experts from 21 countries at an ITF Roundtable held from 29 September to 31 October 2021.
Broadening Transport Appraisal
Summary and Conclusions
Report
ITF Roundtable Reports
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
18 December 2023
-
11 September 2023
-
23 June 2023
-
28 February 2023
-
19 December 2022
-
15 December 2021
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024