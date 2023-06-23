Policies to mitigate climate change require a fundamental change to taxation in the transport sector. The shift to electric vehicles and continuing improvements in the fuel efficiency of internal combustion engine vehicles will extinguish revenues from fuel taxes. This report assesses the options for reforming vehicle and road-use taxes. It identifies potential packages of taxes and charges that could generate revenue more efficiently and maintain and enhance incentives for the transition to a sustainable transport system.
Decarbonisation and the Pricing of Road Transport
Summary and Conclusions
Report
ITF Roundtable Reports
Abstract
