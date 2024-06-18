This report assesses the potential of decarbonising heavy-duty trucks in India with zero-emission technologies, focusing on battery-electric technology. It presents a four-pillared roadmap for a transition to zero-emission trucks that addresses technology, infrastructure and operations, financing, and policy interventions for India. It achieves this by identifying economically feasible truck segments (based on weight classification) for the transition, along with strategies for developing support infrastructure and innovative financing models.
A pathway to zero-emission trucking in India
Setting the framework
Working paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
