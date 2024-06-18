Skip to main content
A pathway to zero-emission trucking in India

Setting the framework
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e20fc934-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
International Transport Forum Policy Papers

Cite this content as:

ITF (2024), “A pathway to zero-emission trucking in India: Setting the framework”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 130, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e20fc934-en.
