Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Using safety performance indicators to improve road safety

The case of Korea
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d35f8e67-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

ITF (2023), “Using safety performance indicators to improve road safety: The case of Korea”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 126, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d35f8e67-en.
Go to top