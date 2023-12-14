Heavy diesel trucks emit nearly three-quarters of all CO2 from freight transport. They are also among the most difficult vehicle types to power with sustainable fuels. This report reviews which emerging technologies show the most promise to drastically cut road freight emissions. It also proposes an approach for governments to decide which technologies deserve support – and thus to speed up the urgent transition to clean trucking.
How governments can bring low-emission trucks to our roads – and fast
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
