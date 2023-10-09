This report assesses the potential of transit-oriented development (TOD) to improve accessibility in three Southeast Asian cities: Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City and Manila. It outlines the challenges of applying TOD practices in developing countries and presents three case studies of successful implementation of TOD, which capture the various forms that TOD can take.
Transit-oriented development and accessibility
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024
-
14 December 2023
-
11 December 2023
-
Policy paper5 December 2023
-
Policy paper27 September 2023
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024