Coastal shipping – maritime transport that takes place between ports on the same continent – represents around half of the global shipping market. It is also crucial to the connectivity of island regions and regional development. Decarbonising coastal shipping presents both challenges and opportunities, as does the growing concentration of ownership in the maritime transport sector. This report outlines the most pressing challenges the coastal shipping sector currently faces and provides governments and policy makers with concrete actions to help address them.
Decarbonisation, Coastal Shipping and Multimodal Transport
Summary and Conclusions
Report
ITF Roundtable Reports
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
18 December 2023
-
23 June 2023
-
28 February 2023
-
19 December 2022
-
1 September 2022
-
15 December 2021
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024