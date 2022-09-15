Skip to main content
Projecting the fuel efficiency of conventional vehicles

The role of regulations, gasoline taxes and autonomous technical change
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/13b94818-en
Authors
Ioannis Tikoudis, Rose Mba Mebiame, Walid Oueslati
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Tikoudis, I., R. Mebiame and W. Oueslati (2022), “Projecting the fuel efficiency of conventional vehicles: The role of regulations, gasoline taxes and autonomous technical change”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 198, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/13b94818-en.
