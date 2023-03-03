Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Distributional effects of urban transport policies to discourage car use

A literature review
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8bf57103-en
Authors
Robin Lindsey, Ioannis Tikoudis, Katherine Hassett
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Lindsey, R., I. Tikoudis and K. Hassett (2023), “Distributional effects of urban transport policies to discourage car use: A literature review”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 211, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8bf57103-en.
Go to top