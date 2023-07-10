Skip to main content
Integrating climate change in infrastructure project appraisal

A proposed methodology for Ireland
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/00ce58be-en
Authors
Marco Percoco, Ana Maria Ruiz Rivadeneira, Margaux Lelong, Ludovica Mager
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Cite this content as:

Percoco, M. et al. (2023), “Integrating climate change in infrastructure project appraisal: A proposed methodology for Ireland”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 61, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/00ce58be-en.
