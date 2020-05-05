Pilot Database on Regional Government Finance and Investment

The REGOFI initiative offers an in-depth exploration of global regionalisation trends across Europe, Asia, America, and Africa. This analysis uncovers the intricate dynamics of multi-level governance, focusing on the customization of place-based policies and the optimization of public service delivery. Through the Regional Authority Index (RAI) and various decentralisation models, the nuanced facets of regionalisation are revealed. The influence of the European Union and its cohesion policy on regional reforms is profound, especially in response to fiscal shifts and global crises. With data covering 24 OECD and EU member states, REGOFI provides valuable insights into the fiscal dimensions of regional governance. By addressing critical data gaps, REGOFI facilitates informed policy formulation and strategic interventions in regional development agendas.