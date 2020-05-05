Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Pilot Database on Regional Government Finance and Investment

Key findings
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3e079459-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), Pilot Database on Regional Government Finance and Investment: Key findings, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3e079459-en.
Go to top