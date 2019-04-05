Integrating gender dimensions into early warning systems is critical to support equitable crisis prevention and response. This paper investigates the extent to which food and nutrition security early warning systems (FNS EWS) in the Sahel and West Africa are gender-responsive and highlights existing gaps at national and regional levels. Progress has been made by key partners and stakeholders towards strengthening the gender analysis of FNS EWS, however, these efforts have not led to a unified reconfiguration of joint FNS EWS mechanisms to be more gender-responsive. More concerted efforts are required to assess and track the gender dimensions of FNS EWS to inform more equitable emergency prevention and response. This paper provides timely policy directions to support stakeholders’ efforts in strengthening the gender-responsiveness of early warning systems in the Sahel and West Africa.
Integrating gender analysis into food & nutrition security early warning systems in West Africa
Working paper
West African Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 May 2024
-
9 March 2024
-
9 March 2024
-
Working paper8 September 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
Working paper9 November 2022
-
Working paper31 July 2022
-
12 July 2022
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
-
26 June 2024
-
1 May 2024
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
9 March 2024
-
9 March 2024