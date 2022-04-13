Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The digitalisation of agriculture

A literature review and emerging policy issues
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/285cc27d-en
Authors
Jonathan McFadden, Francesca Casalini, Terry Griffin, Jesús Antón
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

McFadden, J. et al. (2022), “The digitalisation of agriculture: A literature review and emerging policy issues”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 176, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/285cc27d-en.
Go to top