Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Issues around data governance in the digital transformation of agriculture

The farmers’ perspective
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/53ecf2ab-en
Authors
Marie-Agnes Jouanjean, Francesca Casalini, Leanne Wiseman, Emily Gray
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Jouanjean, M. et al. (2020), “Issues around data governance in the digital transformation of agriculture : The farmers’ perspective”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 146, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/53ecf2ab-en.
Go to top