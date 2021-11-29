Public policy monitoring and evaluation

Monitoring and evaluation (M&E) help ensure that decisions are rooted in trustworthy evidence and deliver desired outcomes. They are also a critical element of good governance, as they promote public accountability, transparency, and contribute to citizens’ trust in government. Nevertheless, governments face significant challenges to develop robust and reliable M&E systems and practices, as well as to ensure that the results and evidence of M&E are used to support decision-making processes, including budgetary decisions.