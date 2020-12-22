Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Mobilising Evidence for Good Governance

Taking Stock of Principles and Standards for Policy Design, Implementation and Evaluation
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3f6f736b-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), Mobilising Evidence for Good Governance: Taking Stock of Principles and Standards for Policy Design, Implementation and Evaluation, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3f6f736b-en.
Go to top