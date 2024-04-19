Skip to main content
Network of Senior Officials from Centres of Government (CoG)

Centres of Government are the support structure serving the highest level of the executive branch of government (presidents, prime ministers and their equivalents). The centre of government helps the head of government and ministers make good decisions by ensuring they receive strategic, evidence-informed, and coherent advice. They also co-ordinate the various players in the policy process to resolve issues, and to help ensure the quality and capability of the policy system.

