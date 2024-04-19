Network of Senior Officials from Centres of Government (CoG)

In an increasingly complex national and global context, most centres of government play a pivotal role at the heart of government. Governments increasingly recognise that they can no longer rely on traditional decision-making practices or siloed ways of working. Instead, they must take more co-ordinated, agile, and proactive action that is founded on trust in public institutions and evidence-informed decision-making.

Centres of Government are pivotal in this essential transformation. With their central positioning, they act as the bridge between the political and administrative spheres of government, support strategic planning and priority setting, and modernise and transform management practices across the public administration.