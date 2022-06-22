Skip to main content
Centre of Government Review of Brazil

Toward an Integrated and Structured Centre of Government
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/33d996b2-en
OECD
OECD Public Governance Reviews
OECD (2022), Centre of Government Review of Brazil: Toward an Integrated and Structured Centre of Government, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/33d996b2-en.
