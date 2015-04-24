Centre Stage

This report is based on survey responses provided by delegates to the OECD Network of Senior Officials from Centres of Government from 35 countries. It represents one of the first cross-national empirical assessments of Centres of Government today, summarising the data and providing some preliminary observations. The final report will integrate additional comments and updated information from countries. The results of the OECD survey provide a unique knowledge base that countries can draw on to benchmark the performance and evolution of their own Centres of Government. The data will also be used to support OECD’s research agenda on good governance as well as country-specific policy reviews.