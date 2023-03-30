Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

OECD Public Governance Reviews: Czech Republic

Towards a More Modern and Effective Public Administration
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/41fd9e5c-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Download PDF

Select a language

English
čeština

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), OECD Public Governance Reviews: Czech Republic: Towards a More Modern and Effective Public Administration, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/41fd9e5c-en.
Go to top