Several factors, including policy complexity, lack of shared goals, data insufficiency, resource constraints, institutional barriers, and stakeholder resistance, pose challenges to implementing policy coherence. These challenges are discussed further in the context of PCSD Recommendation and country trends.
Policy coherence for sustainable development
For sustainable development to be achieved, governments must enhance their capacity to design, implement, and monitor coherent and integrated policies. This requires identifying trade-offs, reconciling domestic and international objectives, and addressing the spill-overs of domestic policies on other countries and future generations.