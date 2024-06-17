Skip to main content
Policy coherence for sustainable development

For sustainable development to be achieved, governments must enhance their capacity to design, implement, and monitor coherent and integrated policies. This requires identifying trade-offs, reconciling domestic and international objectives, and addressing the spill-overs of domestic policies on other countries and future generations.

