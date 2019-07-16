The most important tool of policy coherence is informed decision making. In achieving sustainable development goals, decision-makers need information, data and analysis on cross-sectoral interactions to know what their realistic options are, what inconsistencies might result from their decisions, how the costs of those inconsistencies can be mitigated, and how they can explain the trade-offs they have had to make.

This pillar allows users to navigate relevant PCSD analysis and data. It provides a methodological framework to support countries in tracking progress on policy coherence for sustainable development.