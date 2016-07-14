Better Policies for Sustainable Development 2016

This report introduces the Framework for Policy Coherence for Sustainable Development (PCSD) - a screening tool that aims to support governments in designing and implementing coherent policies. It explores policy coherence in the context of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and suggests options for monitoring and tracking progress in SDG target 17.14, which calls on countries to "enhance policy coherence for sustainable development. The report also includes contributions from member states on their policy mechanisms and institutional arrangements for implementing the SDGs at the national level.