Developing and enhancing political and administrative mechanisms, structures, processes, systems and tools is essential to enable governments to harmonise overall government action towards sustainable development. This pillar promotes good country practices and individual and organisational capacities needed by a public service to enhance policy coherence and successfully deliver the SDGs in an integrated manner.



It features the OECD Recommendation on Policy Coherence for Sustainable Development (PCSD), which is open for adherence. The Recommendation provides a comprehensive standard to help countries equip policy-makers and key stakeholders with the necessary institutional mechanisms and policy tools to enhance PCSD.