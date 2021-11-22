Civil service capacities in the SDG era

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) pose challenges to public services in all countries regardless of their level of development. Their broad scope and interconnectedness, long-term commitment and contextualisation at both local and regional level require dedicated focus on government capacities to deliver. This paper analyses the major capacity areas that can support a shift from siloed policy making to more integrated approaches. It defines an ideal benchmark for assessing both the individual and organisational capacities needed by a public service to successfully deliver the SDGs. The paper, which was commissioned as part of a project to build civil service skills for SDG implementation in Poland, is drafted by Cristophe Dietrich and Marco Gozio of the ICON Institute.